POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 35-year-old man from the North Tawton area.
David Heslop is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Heslop is described as 5ft, 10in tall, white, blue eyes, brown hair, shaven on the sides and a has face tattoos.
He was last seen in Okehampton, on Wednesday, December 7.
Anyone who sees Heslop is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference 50220053072.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .