POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a man who is wanted in Crediton.
Yurii Zubylo, aged 36, is sought in connection with reports of assault by beating.
He is white, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
Zubylo has short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a goatee.
Enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for help on his whereabouts.
He was last seen in Crediton on September 11.
If you see Zubylo please do not approach him but please call police on 999, quoting log number 852 of September 5.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .