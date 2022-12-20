POLICE are appealing to the public to help locate Alex Waterman who is wanted by police.
They would like to speak to him in connection to an incident that is alleged to have taken place in Crediton on Saturday, December 10.
Waterman is wanted on suspicion of burglary, taking a motor vehicle without consent, harassment and threats to commit criminal damage.
He is described as a white man, aged 36, 6ft tall, medium build with short brown hair.
He is believed to be driving a grey Audi A4 estate with the registration FY08KPF.
If you have seen Alex Waterman or the vehicle or know of his current whereabouts, please dial 999 quoting log number 205 of December 10.