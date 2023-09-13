Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Richard Thorrington, who is missing from the Tiverton area.
The boy was last seen at Exe Valley Leisure Centre in Tiverton at around 5pm on Tuesday, 12 September.
He is described as a white male, of slim build with short dark brown hair that is longer on top. He is between 5ft 5in and 5ft 8in tall.
He may be wearing a black hoody, likely with hood up, black jeans and no shoes.
Police said he could be making his way to other areas in Tiverton as well as North Devon, Exeter and Seaton.
If you have seen Richard, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 39 of 13/09/23.