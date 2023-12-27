Dartmouth Higher Ferry services have been cancelled due to strong winds.
The Higher Ferry posted a brief message on its website on Wednesday (December 27), which said: "The Higher Ferry is currently closed due to increasingly strong SW winds. We apologise for the disruption and any inconvenience."
The ferry service operates on the River Dart from Kingswear to Dartmouth.
Storm Gerrit is currently sweeping through South Hams and the rest of Devon, with winds of up to 60 mph gusting to up to 70 mph in exposed areas. The Met Office in Exeter has flagged a yellow warning that will remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday evening.
The forecast is also for rain to intensify throughout the afternoon before easing during the evening. However, rainfall is expected to return later, bringing the risk of hail.