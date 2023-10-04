Tony Williams, 58, from Lydford, Devon, has been accused of facilitating illegal immigration in June 2022.
It is alleged he used a pleasure craft to bring the people across the channel and into the UK.
Mr Williams is accused of bringing people from Normandy and dropping them off on Slapton Sands beach. At least 10 people were seen running across the beach and getting into waiting cars.
Mr Williams was arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an ongoing investigation into people smuggling.
Mr Williams is due to appear before Exeter Crown Court on the 30th October.