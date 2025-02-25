BBC Radio Devon are looking for nominations from people in the South Hams for the Make a Difference Awards.
It’s a chance to say thank you and recognise those who improve lives where we live.
The award nominations are now open.
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category.
The categories are The Volunteer Award, The Young Hero Award, The Great Neighbour Award, The Active Award, The Animal Award, The Green Award, The Fundraiser Award and The Community Group Award.
The closing date for entries is 5pm on March 31.
Shortlisted Finallists will be notified from June and the ceremony will take place in September.
To maker a nomination visit: https://tinyurl.com/mrxv6ff5