Residents have called for assurances over drainage, road safety and infrastructure capacity as concerns mount over plans for a 40-home development on the eastern edge of East Allington.
Around 50 people attended a public meeting at East Allington Village Hall on June 11 to discuss Baker Estates' reserved matters application for land south of Dartmouth Road.
Several speakers stressed they were not opposed to housing in principle; the onus was on requiring evidence that existing infrastructure could cope with the proposed development and would not negatively affect current residents.
A major focus of the meeting was the village's drainage and sewage network. Meeting hosts described long-standing issues with surface water, flooding and waterlogged gardens, arguing the current system is already under pressure during periods of heavy rainfall.
Andy Murray, speaking on behalf of a utilities subgroup, said their role was not to oppose development "for the sake of opposing" but to ensure any scheme is supported by adequate infrastructure.
He said residents wanted clear evidence that drainage, sewage, water supply, electricity, telecommunications and emergency services could accommodate an additional 40 homes.
Several speakers questioned whether the existing foul water network had sufficient capacity and raised concerns about the potential impact of increased wastewater on the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Estuary.
Road safety and access were also recurring themes. Residents argued Dartmouth Road is already constrained and expressed concerns over construction traffic, the safety of the proposed site entrance near the recreation ground and play area, and the condition of local roads.
Environmental concerns centred on the loss of mature trees and the potential impact on local wildlife and landscape character. East Allington's tree warden highlighted several trees identified for removal and urged planners to ensure protections were considered before any final decision is made.
The Action Group also raised concerns about the effect the development could have on the village's historic landscape and public rights of way, with some arguing the scheme would alter views that form part of East Allington's character.
A further point of contention was the inclusion of two gates at the southern end of the proposed estate layout. Several residents suggested the feature could indicate future plans to develop the adjoining field and called for clarification from the developer.
The reserved matters application follows outline planning approval for residential development on the site.
Planning documents state the proposal would provide 40 homes, including 12 affordable properties, alongside public open space, landscaping, biodiversity enhancements and a sustainable drainage system.
The developer adds that existing public footpaths would be retained and integrated into the scheme.
During a Q&A with residents, Baker Estates also stated that South West Water has confirmed there is capacity available to serve the proposed development.
Nicole Stacey, planning director at Baker Estates, said: "Feedback from residents and the Parish Council is an important part of shaping the plans, and we are committed to delivering a scheme that reflects local character while providing much-needed homes.
"The proposals include a pedestrian link to Lister Way and have been designed to preserve important views towards St Andrew's Church and respect the surrounding landscape.
"The development is expected to create up to 60 construction jobs and, through a Section 106 agreement, contribute towards local infrastructure improvements including school transport, sports and recreation facilities, and allotment provision."
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