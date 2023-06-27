A cattle farmer has died after falling under his tractor at his Dartmoor farm.
Ivor Taylor was working in a field on his Tor Down Farm at Exbourne near Okehampton, Devon, last month when he slipped and fell beneath his tractor.
The tractor moved and 77-year-old Ivor suffered significant injuries and he was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he died five days later on June 3.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death.
The coroner was told there were no suspicious circumstances and the medical cause of death was crush injuries.
The married father of three and grandfather died three days before his 78th birthday. Service of thanksgiving is being held on Thursday in Exbourne.
A funeral notice posted by Okehampton-based funeral directors Albery and Redstone described him as: “Devoted husband of Wendy, loving dad of Paul, Neil and Adam, father-in-law of Lisa, a dear grandad of Arthur.
“Sadly missed by all who knew him. Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Parish Church of St Mary the Blessed Virgin, Exbourne, on Thursday June 29th at 2.30pm.
“Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Ivor are for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.”