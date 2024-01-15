Liz Lawson: Lawsons Managing Director said: “It is with very mixed emotions that today I am announcing that Lawsons is on the market for sale as a going concern. In 2024 Lawsons will have been trading for 120 years. As a business we are starting to plan for the succession of the business, as there is not any family succession the board has taken the decision to sell I know this will come as a shock to many of our customers, so please know this decision has not been made lightly. Obviously Lawsons means a great deal not only to me and my family but also to the team that works so hard every day and our loyal customers which makes it the success we are today. It is our objective to sell these shops as going concerns, so we can preserve jobs and the businesses can continue to be an essential part of our communities.”