Alex Kittow, Chief Executive of Libraries Unlimited, the charity that runs the libraries in Devon and Torbay, attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 15.
Libraries Unlimited run libraries in Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Stoke Fleming and Totnes.
The Garden Party was held in honour of the country’s Creative Industries.
Of the 4500 guests, Queen Camilla chose twenty guests in advance to have a private discussion with, including Alex. Alex took the opportunity to discuss the increasing importance of public libraries as community hubs that help to combat social inequality, and the challenges of achieving optimal funding.
Alex also met with Sheila Bennett, Head of Library Strategy & Delivery at the Department of Culture, Media & Sport. Plus he talked with Ayub Kahn MBE who is the President of Libraries Connected.
Alex commented: “It was a huge honour to be invited to the palace and be chosen by the Queen to have a chat with. Libraries hold a hugely important place in our communities,
offering health and wellbeing support, helping people back into work and places to work, and generally linking to social care and quality of life. It is crucial that libraries exist and are adequately funded, and I am very pleased to be able to get that message across to key figures in our country.”
Each Libraries Unlimited local library offers books and information, eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, music, films, computers with access to the Internet, free Wi-Fi and more.