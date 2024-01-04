ANOTHER spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, may lead to further flooding and travel disruption says the Met Office as a yellow weather warning is put in place.
The warning, which covers the entirety of the South West, lasts until 3am tomorrow, Friday, January 5.
What can you expect?
► Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
► Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
► Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
► Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
► Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
Great Western Railway is also advising people against starting their journey by rail.
In a statement, it warned people already in the process of travelling to consider making the return journey “as soon as possible”.
With further flood warnings in place and the amount of rain forecast, Network Rail has identified key sites in Devon and Cornwall as being at risk of flooding from around 3pm, adding that trains may not be able to operate through these areas.
Among the locations most at risk are Newton Abbot and Plymouth, and Exeter and Tiverton.
Customers with tickets for trains later today can use their ticket on earlier services.