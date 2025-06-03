A new boardwalk connecting paths around the saltmarsh at the end of Longmarsh has opened, allowing visitors to complete a peaceful and beautiful circular walk around the marsh.
The boardwalk creates easy access to view the important habitat and skirts the fragile marshland to protect it.
Funded by the Environment Agency and landowners, South Hams District Council, the boardwalk is part of the Saltmarsh Project - a collaboration between 13 separate partners and led by the Bioregional Learning Centre.
The Project studies, conserves and restores the saltmarsh along the Dart Estuary between Sharpham and Totnes.
