The pantomime is taking place from the 25th to 28th January at Civic Hall, Totnes, and many locals eagerly await the production.
This year’s panto was written by Damian Trasler, David Lovesy and Steve Clark of TLC Creative, but has been modified to include a “host of local references.”
The director of the pantomime, Dave Waistnidge, said:
“The cast, including several new members, who we are delighted to welcome into the Taods fold, have been rehearsing hard since the end of September, initially using the Masonic Hall as our rehearsal space but now firmly embedded in the Civic Hall, our venue for the actual show.”
With rising flu rates, the cast have had to overcome some obstacles when preparing for their show.
Dave said: “Rehearsals in December proved tricky with the waves of flu, cold and Covid viruses circulating, but we now are back on an even keel…. aided and abetted by our enthusiastic and talented musical director, Dave Holland, and his band.”
Dave continued: “the show is really coming together. There are lots of quirky characters and fun songs, as well as plenty of opportunity for audience participation. We feel that the show will prove a welcome tonic to the drab, damp and cold January nights and hope to see large numbers at the Civic Hall to celebrate and laugh with a local amateur dramatic company that has been running for nearly 90 years!”
TAODS was founded on November 3rd, 1936, with Pirates of Penzance as their first ever performance, performed at Royal Seven Stars Hotel in April 1937.
The company have been putting on performances ever since, and are a society at the heart of the Totnes community.
They say: “In recent years rising costs and falling revenues have made regular musicals harder to sustain, but the tradition of an annual pantomime in the town continues and we hope TAODS will continue to entertain the people of Totnes for many years to come.”
For Goldilocks, Adults are £10; concessions are £8 and all Wednesday night tickets all £8.
Tickets available www.taods.com