A man was badly injured at the weekend after being hit by a van in Totnes, police have said.
The incident happened on Coronation Road on Saturday (November 11) at 6.15pm, leaving the victim with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment, although no further details have been released.
According to the police, the vehicle involved in the accident was a white Ford Transit van.
A 67-year-old man from Totnes was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and being unfit to drive through drink. He was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene. It was reopened the following day.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, should contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 643 of 11/11/23.