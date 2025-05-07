Plans have been outlined for a women’s refuge centre at a former residential home in Plymouth to meet a shortage of accommodation.
Devon-based community interest company Led by Dreams says for every bed currently available in Plymouth for women and children fleeing domestic abuse there are more than 11 people needing it.
Domestic abuse accounted for around 27 per cent of all violent crime in Plymouth in 2024, compared to a national figure of 16 per cent.
Led by Dreams, which assists women to escape domestic abuse, is seeking pre application advice from Plymouth City Council on the proposed use of Fair Glen residential home at Lancaster Gardens as safe long term and emergency accommodation for up to 13 women and their children.
The residence would be known as The Lotus Centre Women’s House.
Referrals are expected to be made via Plymouth City Council and frontline agencies and all staff would be trained in trauma care, safeguarding, and crisis intervention, planning documents to Plymouth City Council say.
Each resident would be assigned a dedicated key worker to develop a personalised care and recovery plan.
Led by Dreams says the service will be delivered in partnership with statutory and voluntary agencies, offering a stable, trauma-informed environment that supports recovery and independence and a “vital service to the community”.
Off road parking for staff will be provided.
Most residents are unlikely to have access to a car due to financial hardship, said the CIC, and no visitors of guests will be allowed on site.
The centre will be securely gated and monitored with CCTV with no public gatherings, alcohol, drugs or anti social behaviour permitted.
A scheme will be developed for full planning consent if officers look favourably on it.