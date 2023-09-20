Police are seeking the public’s help to identify this man in connection with the theft of a unique necklace from a Dartmouth shop.
A man entered The Remarkable Goldsmiths in Foss Street and removed the necklace from one of the window displays before leaving without paying.
The gold pendant necklace, depicting a moon face, was custom made in the store and is valued at around £500.
Police are investigating the September 15 theft and would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Please call police with information on 101, or contact them via their website here, quoting reference number 50230251244.