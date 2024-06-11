Emergency crews have rescued an individual who reportedly plunged 15 feet down a bank in Ivybridge.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, June 11.
According to the fire service in Camels Head, a call was received from both the ambulance service and the police, requesting assistance with rescuing a casualty that had fallen down a bank.
Once in attendance, the crew confirmed that the casualty had fallen from some decking.
The ambulance and fire and rescue crews assessed the casualty, who was injured in the fall, and formulated a rescue plan after cordoning off the area. It was also confirmed that paramedics administered first aid to the victim, who was finally rescued shortly after 4pm.
No further details have been released.