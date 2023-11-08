Salcombe Inshore Lifeboat launched recently to rescue a man in the water and recover his capsized sailing boat.
It was spotted around Smalls Cove within the Harbour.
Immediately after launching, the lifeboat approached the East Portlemouth ferry off Normandy Pontoon. The crew were helping a man clinging to the hull of the ferry.
Having confirmed the casualty had been the occupant of the capsized vessel, the ILB crew took over the task of getting him ashore.
Landing the casualty at Whitestrand Slipway, he was looked after by members of both the Lifeboat Crew and Shore Crew with blankets. They helped him to the lifeboat station where he enjoyed a welcome warm shower.
His wife also arrived and was able to provide dry clothing.
The Inshore lifeboat meanwhile, returned to the scene of the capsize to recover the vessel to Batson Slipway where it was righted and placed on its trailer by members of the Lifeboat Crew and Salcombe Harbour Authority.
This is just an example of the many rescues carried out by Salcombe RNLI who provide an invaluable emergency service to the boating, swimming and watersports commumities.
If you would like to give your support whether financial or as a volunteer you can find out more by contacting Salcombe RNLI on 01548 842158, email: salcom[email protected] Twitter/X @RNLISalcombe or Facebook SalcombeRNLI.