The popular clothing shop Joules has closed its doors in Salcombe after the retailer went into administration last month.
Joules has announced the closure of 24 stores around the country, with the Salcombe shop being one of the establishments affected. The nationwide closures will see the loss of 133 jobs.
The closure was due to have more of a catastrophic impact, but a last minute rescue deal was announced by Next, which is teaming up with Joules founder Tom Joule to take over the business. The £41m deal means that around 1,450 jobs and 100 shops will be saved, including local stores such as the Joules in Dartmouth and Plymouth. Unfortunately, the Salcombe store did not qualify for preservation.
Joules is a premium lifestyle brand, which sells clothing, footwear and accessories and it known for its patterned wellington boots and popular jackets. The chain was established in 1989 by Tom joule. Next will now own 74% of the equity of the Company, with the remaining 26% owned by Tom Joule.
Next’s bid to rescue Joules from administration beat the one placed by South Africa’s Foschini Group, which owns Hobbs and Whistles. It is thought that both Marks & Spencer and Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group also may have been interested in the retailer.
Next will continue to keep about 100 Joules stores open, meaning the majority of jobs will be saved, but 24 stores will close in total. 19 of these have already been shut.
Tom Joule, Joules Founder, said: "After three years away from the operational side, I'm truly looking forward to inspiring teams with clear direction to excite and recapture the imagination of the customer again. Our customers have always trusted us to lead, not follow, with products that reflect their lifestyle. It's important that we live up to the high standards they desire in design, quality and, with NEXT's Total Platform delivery and customer support proposition, the service they expect.
"I'm so pleased that we have been able to strike a deal that protects the future of the company for all its loyal customers.”
Many retailers are feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis continues and landlords increase the rent on properties. The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) in Salcombe was another recent shop to be affected by closure, losing its place on Island Street due to redevelopment plans.
The 19 Joules stores that have been permanently closed are: Carmarthen, Cheltenham, Chichester, Edinburgh, Exeter, Gateshead, Lyme Regis, Newbury, Northcote Road in South London, Oxford, Peak Village in Derbyshire, Peterborough, Reigate, Salcombe Fore Street, Sherborne, Southwold Little Joule, St Davids, Waterloo station in London and Watford.