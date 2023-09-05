South West Water (SWW) is reportedly one of 10 water companies that paid no tax last year, it has emerged.
According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, all 10 firms received a total of about £97 million in tax rebates despite releasing sewage into rivers and seas.
SWW received a rebate of about £8.6 million while paying out £1.2 million to executives. This happened despite being fined more than £2.1 million this year for illegally dumping sewage between 2016 and 2020 and increasing dividends to 10.9 per cent for shareholders.
The data was obtained from the House of Commons Library using a business information database called ‘Fame’, based on Companies House filings.
The rebate is due to a post-Covid ‘super deduction’ scheme which was introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was the chancellor in 2021 with the aim of boosting the economy. This allowed the water industry to claim tens of millions of pounds in tax rebates, worth 130 per cent of investment.
The scheme led to a huge increase in the number of water firms that received rebates. By contrast, only one company received one in 2021.
SWW has nonetheless stated that its total tax contribution in the last financial year was £70.2 million.
SWW, one of the worst performing firms in the water industry, is under scrutiny over the accuracy of the data it provides on leakages, which has led to an ongoing investigation by regulator Ofwat.
Northumbrian Water, which paid out a £105 million dividend to shareholders this year, reportedly received the biggest rebate of all the firms - £21.9 million - although a spokesman for the firm claimed the figure was incorrect.
Water companies are allowed by law to discharge sewage into waterways only in extreme circumstances to prevent it from backing up into people’s homes.
However, according to the government, there were 301,091 sewage spills in England in total last year – an average of 824 a day.
Critics, including the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee, have said the real reason for spills is chronic under investment in infrastructure, which has failed to meet the demands of population growth and the expansion in property development.
Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, accused the government of allowing polluting water firms to “get their hands on taxpayer money worth tens of millions despite failing to end the sewage crisis”.
In response, a government spokesperson told the Telegraph that water companies were accelerating £2.2 billion of investment over the next two years to tackle pollution, “including £1.1 billion on storm overflow improvements”.