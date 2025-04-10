A large sinkhole has opened up near a coastal footpath by Leasfoot Beach in Thurlestone, South Devon.
The hole, measuring around 12ft wide and 30ft deep, is believed to have been caused by a collapsed mineshaft. Engineers from South West Water and highways officers visited the site on Tuesday to assess the damage.
South Hams District Council is now investigating the suspected mine collapse. Temporary fencing has been put in place and the public are being urged to avoid the area for safety reasons.