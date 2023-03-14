This year’s Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey makes bleak reading, with worsening road conditions and mounting costs set to spell more misery for road users.
The ALARM survey, published by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA), reports that local authority highway teams in the South West only received around three-quarters (76 per cent) of what they needed to stop local roads from further deterioration and almost £1.5 billion is needed to fix the backlog* of carriageway repairs in the region.
Despite a reported seven per cent increase in overall highway maintenance budgets, rising costs due to inflationary pressures mean engineers have reported being forced to postpone or cancel road schemes to make savings.
The data shows that in the last year, the gap between what local authorities in the South West received and what they said they would have needed to keep roads to their own target conditions and prevent further decline is now £75.6 million – an average of £5.4 million per authority.
And, the cost of fixing the backlog of carriageway repairs is now £1.46 billion – the equivalent of more than £47,000 per mile of local road in the South West – and would take an average of 10 years to complete.
Rick Green, AIA Chair, said: “Highway engineers can only do so much with the resources they are given and should be applauded for the steps they take to keep roads safe.
“Potholes and the condition of our local roads remain key issues for the public and the Chancellor went someway to recognising this in his Spring Budget. But a share of the additional £200m one-off payment
for local roads in England, while welcome, is just not enough. It represents around 30 per cent of the average shortfall in local authorities’ annual budgets in the South West and will do little to improve overall structural conditions and stem further decline.
“We all appreciate that there are difficult choices to make with demands and pressures on the public purse coming from every area, but not investing in local road maintenance only leads to worsening conditions, which impact on other locally provided public services, a rising bill to fix the problem and more road user complaints.”
This year’s ALARM survey received responses from 86 per cent of local authorities in the South West. It reports local road funding and conditions based on information provided directly by those responsible for its maintenance.
The findings of ALARM 2023, which relate to the 2022/23 financial year, show that in the South West:
*The backlog describes the amount that would be needed – as a one-off catch-up cost – to bring the network up to condition that would allow it to be managed cost effectively and sustainably going forward as part of a proactive asset management approach.