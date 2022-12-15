Like a lot of nurseries and preschools in the country they are experiencing financial challenges. The gap between our income and running costs has widened in comparison to pre-pandemic times. This is due to the increase in expenditure in rates, food, equipment, resources expenditure & wages, alongside less children attending the preschool and School’s out. There are new challenges ahead too, for example you my be aware that government funding for three and four year olds is set to increase by a lesser percentage than the minimum wage will increase.