CREWS from nine fire appliances have been battling a blaze at an industrial site near Staverton this morning, Friday.
Fire Control received a call at 6.24am after receiving several reports of a fire and smoke within Barkingdon Business Park.
Nine fire engines, two water carriers an aerial ladder platform, command support unit and environmental protection unit were still at the scene shortly before 8am today.
Crews dealing with the blaze were from Newton Abbot, Bovey Tracey, Ashburton, Paignton, Ivybridge, Plympton, Torquay and Buckfastleigh.
At 07:15 - Crews are at work with 2x breathing apparatus, 1x hose reel jet, 1x compressed air foam jet and are attempting to protect the neighbouring properties.
At 07:37 - crews currently using 2x compressed air foam supply jets, 2x breathing apparatus, 1x main jet
At 08:00 - Crews are making steady progress attacking the fire in affected buildings. Crews have sectorised this incident - currently in use - 4x breathing apparatus, 2x 45mm jet, 2x compressed air foam jet and 1x hose reel jet 2x thermal image cameras and aerial ladder platform.
This incident is currently ongoing.
Fire crews at the scene confirmed no-one had been injured and while the fire would have to be investigated it was not being treated as suspicious.