“I’ve practiced Karate since I was five years old, that’s 27 years! Its lessons have served me well, both in my childhood and now as an accomplished adult, sharing that knowledge and wisdom with the karate students. There are so many aspects to karate. It’s not just physical, all those aspects are imparted in the lessons and the participant learns to be better, pushing through adversity, all the while exercising and improving all aspects of their character,” comments Jay, 5th Dan Assistant Chief Instructor.