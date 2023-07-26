Dartmouth Green Partnerships is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for the town’s community garden - for the third year running.
The Green Flag was hoisted at the new community greenhouse as the awards went public, at a celebratory gathering of volunteers and supporters last week.
Stevie Rogers, Dartmouth Green Partnerships Chairman, said: “Dartmouth Green Partnerships is the only community garden in Devon to achieve this quality mark for parks and green spaces. It is the third year running we have received the award - testament to the hard work and dedication our team of volunteers’. Green Flag judge Elaine Hughes described the community garden and new greenhouse as: “a delightful green space in the heart of Dartmouth that is managed and run very well by a dedicated group of local volunteers who clearly value their green spaces.”
She added: “The Dartmouth Green Partnerships team has achieved a great deal in the garden and across the sites they manage in Dartmouth. They show great innovation, determination, dedication and creativity in sourcing sponsorship and materials, and for securing the new greenhouse. The recent addition of the high spec greenhouse is a coup and testament to years of hard work and fundraising.”
Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: ‘I would like to congratulate everyone involved with Dartmouth Green Partnerships in achieving a Green Flag Award.
“The Dartmouth community garden and greenhouse is a vital green space for the community in Dartmouth, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The volunteers do so much to ensure it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”
The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by the charity Keep Britain Tidy, under the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.