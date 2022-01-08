Contact
Tel: 01548 853101
Tindle House, 101-103 Fore Street, Kingsbridge, Devon, England, TQ7 1DA
Advertising
Name
Type
Contact
Charlene Wildman
Head of Sales
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: [email protected]
Cars for sale
Private car sales
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: [email protected]
Property
Property focus
Tel: 01548 855802
Email: [email protected]
Births, Marriages, Deaths
Family announcements
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: charlene.w[email protected]
Situations Vacant
Recruitment
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: [email protected]
Specialists & Classified Advertising
Call the experts
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: [email protected]
Boats for sale
Private boat sales
Tel: 01548 853101
Email: [email protected]
Editorial
Name
Position
Contact
Tom Ladds
Acting editor
Tel: 01548 856353
Email: [email protected]
Richard Harding
Reporter
Tel: 01548 856353
Email: [email protected]
Sports editor
Tel: 01548 856353
Email: [email protected]
Letters to the Editor
Tel: 01548 856353
Email: [email protected]
Ginny Ware
Totnes reporter
Tel: 01803 864212
Email: [email protected]
Subscriptions
Name
Contact
Print subscriptions
For payment queries contact [email protected]
For general queries contact [email protected]
Digital subscriptions
For payment queries contact [email protected]
For issues viewing your digital subscription contact [email protected] or take a look at the FAQs.