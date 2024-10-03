On these lower spring tides, the upper limit of the common seagrass meadow that grows across the South Sands bay is exposed – laying limp across the sandy shore ad displaying no hint of the undersea jungle that the same leaves would become when later lifted by their buoyancy in the seawater as the tide would return. There are a few animals that are rarely found outside seagrass meadows but it appears that our two species of British seahorses, are not one of those. They seem equally likely to be found on seaweed, animal-made seafirs and even on a mooring as the last one at Blackpool Sands was recently found.