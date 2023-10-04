Community gardeners in Dartmouth scooped the top accolade for small towns in the Royal Horticultural Societies South West in Bloom Regional Awards - which covers the Isles of Scilly to Bristol.
Dartmouth Green Partnerships picked up both a gold medal then the prestigious Ayre Cup for the award, as well as a Michael McGathy Trophy for “exceptional community effort”, at a ceremony held in Truro Cathedral.
And their chairman, Stevie Rogers, was given a personal “community champion award” by the RHS at the event.
Stevie said: “Winning the Ayre Cup and the Michael McGathy trophy is a huge achievement. It means we can fly the Royal Horticultural Society Gold Award flag in the community garden with pride for another year”.
Royal Horticultural Society judges visited Dartmouth in early June and were taken around the community gardens, riverfront floral displays and green spaces which Dartmouth Green Partnerships volunteers plant and maintain for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.
The judges said: “The volunteers make a real impact on the attractiveness of the town for everyone, not only through their hard work but by galvanising business, children and the community to join their floral effort”.
The judges’ marks for horticulture noted a good range of plants, including unusual ones which can be grown in Dartmouth’s mild maritime climate. They also noted Dartmouth Green Partnerships’ “clear strategy towards sustainability”. While judging the planting for ‘environmental awareness’, judges said they were pleased to see the Partnerships’ plant identification boards, nectar rich planting, bird boxes and use of wildflower mixes.
They praised attempts by Dartmouth Green Partnerships and other groups to reduce litter and weeds in the town. They also applauded the group’s efforts in reducing grass mowing, recycling bulbs and pots, saving water, using mulches and making compost.
Regarding ‘community involvement’, the judges noted the Partnership’s work at Dartmouth’s new health and wellbeing centre; work with the town’s Brownies planting hanging baskets, including those used to decorate Holdsworth House; and the school’s sunflower growing competition.