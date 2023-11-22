Kingsbridge library is helping people stay warm this winter with their warm coat initiative, which is a scheme that sees people donate warm coats so that vulnerable people can collect them from their coat rack completely free of charge.
Emma, who works at the library, said: “Its something we do every year, its a warm spaces (initiative). We had a rack last year and it was quite popular. People have kindly donated them and people can come in and take a coat for free.
We’ve had a donation of hand-knitted wooly hats for free, as well.”
The scheme is in conjunction with Julian house, Willmott Dixon and Ikea.
Maria Johnson, library supervisor, said: “This is the second year we’ve done this, they can just come in, no questions asked, and help themselves. We’ve had lots of people being really generous... so we just need to spread the word so that people can come in and help themselves.”
The scheme was created by Libraries Unlimited in partnership with Julian House to help the most vulnerable community in the colder months. It means people can find a warm coat in libraries across Devon and Torbay without any cost.
Ikea and Willmott Dixon will be sponsoring the rails for the libraries.
Senior Community and Events Fundraiser Daffne Zamudio said: “We are grateful with the community for supporting this campaign, your donations will keep warm the most vulnerable individuals in the region.
“As winter approaches, the coldest months are the hardest for the homeless community and others in need. In the decade of action, it is important to find ways of being more sustainable; by re-utilising these coats we are extending the life of our clothes and at the same time helping others in need.”
Libraries Unlimited Supervisor, Eve Ashton added: “The Donate a Coat campaign by Julian House is a wonderful project, supporting several communities in several location across Devon and Torbay, through library services. Many individuals benefit from the rails, being able to take warm clothes to use throughout the colder months, supporting both health and wellbeing.”
To donate or collect a coat, visit Kingsbridge library in Ilbert Road.