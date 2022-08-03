170 miles for Dart RNLI

“In a mad moment I resolved to travel the approximately 170 miles of the River Thames. This will entail walking the first 25 miles until the river becomes navigable, then continuing by kayak until I reach Tower Bridge, camping along the way. It will mean descending over 100m through 44 locks and 195 weirs, negotiating some 214 bridges and 17 tunnels, and rounding at least 190 islands. The final stretch involves paddling the Tideway from Teddington, where the current can flow fast and the waters can be both busy and choppy. What could be more fun!”