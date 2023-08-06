ADVICE from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control helped with the rescue of three people and a dog trapped in a car near South Tawton, Okehampton, earlier today, Sunday, August 6.
At 2.27pm Fire Control received a call from the driver of a car that had left the carriageway on the A3124 at East Nymph, near Whiddon Down to say that the car had come to rest on its side in a field after going through a hedge.
Fire Control said that three adults and a dog were confirmed to be trapped at the time of the call.
Fire crews from Okehampton and Chagford were tasked to attend.
Fire Control stayed on the mobile telephone to the occupants of the vehicle until the arrival of fire crews.
As the car was not visible from the road, Fire Control advice during the 999 call was to continuously sound the car horn to attract attention.
The landowner of the field came to assist the occupants and guided the fire crews in from the main road.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "All three casualties and their dog were safely extricated and left in the hands of Ambulance paramedics after fire crews stabilised the vehicle before using hydraulic cutting equipment to access the vehicle and casualties.
“Once the vehicle and scene was made safe, duty of care was left in the hands of the Police and Ambulance services.
“The incident was brought under control at 3.30pm and was concluded by the Fire Service at 4.36pm.