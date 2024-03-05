Police have identified two witnesses they wished to speak to concerning a missing person, who was last seen on a train at Newton Abbot.
Peter Gunning, 35, was reported missing exactly a month ago and officers are still concerned for his welfare.
Police officers released images as part of ongoing efforts to find Mr Gunning, from Paignton, and would like to thank all those who shared the photo appeal.
Police believe he caught the 3.57 pm train from Torquay on Sunday 4 February and was last seen on the train at Newton Abbot.
At this time it is not thought he got off the train there, but his direction of travel is unknown.
Since he was reported missing, police officers have carried out extensive enquiries including house-to-house, leaflet drops, witness appeals, aerial searches, searches on foot and CCTV enquiries.
Peter is described as a white male, of medium build, 5ft 10ins tall and at the time he went missing had bright pink hair and a small goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a dark orange patterned jacket with black trousers and boots.