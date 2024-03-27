Police are growing concerned for the safety of a 72-year-old man who has been reported missing from Brentor.
Alvin Diaz was last seen at around 10am this morning [Wednesday 27 March] at his home but has not been seen or heard from since.
Alvin is described as a white man, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is bald with grey round the sides and grey stubble.
He is believed to be wearing a jacket, navy blue trousers with a blue jumper. He may be wearing a black woolly hat and Merrell trekking shoes. He may also be wearing blue rimmed glasses.
Searches are enquiries are ongoing in the area in efforts to find Alvin but we’re asking for the public to report any sightings or information which may help us.
Anyone who sees Alvin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 408 of 27 March.