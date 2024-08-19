Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman in connection with an assault in Plymouth.
The incident occurred around 6 pm at a music festival in Central Park on Saturday, August 10.
It was reported that after a disagreement, a woman had a drink thrown in her face and was pulled towards the floor by her hair, ripping chunks out in the process. She was then punched in the jaw.
Officers investigating would like to speak to the woman pictured as it is believed she may be able to assist with their enquiries.
The woman officers would like to speak to us described as a white female, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, around her late 20s and with blonde curly or wavy hair that was just below her shoulder in length.
Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information is asked to call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 502402014