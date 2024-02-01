Firefighters from the South Hams assisted their colleagues from around Devon last night (Wednesday) tackling a blaze at a derelict hotel in Torquay last night.
Crews from Totnes, Ivybridge, Newton Abbot, Torquay and Paignton were called to the Coppice Hotel, on Babbacombe Road in Torquay at around 9pm.
According to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service two pumps initially attended the incident which was then escalated to six engines plus two aerial ladder platforms.
Overnight, residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the smoke.
A spokesperson for the fire service said crews remained at the hotel until 5am this morning.
Crews are expected to return later to conduct an inspection of the site and determine the cause of the fire.
Police also attended the incident and no injuries were reported.