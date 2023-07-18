DEVON and Cornwall Police was called to attend at Exeter University yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 17), following reports of a protest on the site.
The protest took place during a graduation ceremony.
Units attended and arrests were made.
Outside the Great Hall, orange paint which had been sprayed by the protester. (JSO)
Two people have since been charged in connection to this incident.
Kostja Junglas, aged 27, from Oxford, has been charged with breaching her bail conditions.
Edward Whittingham, aged 25, from Norwich has been charged with two counts of criminal damage and breach of his bail conditions.
Both are due before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 18.