It has been a busy period for the crew at Salcombe RNLI with seven calls for assistance recently.
The first came when the Falmouth Coastguard, requested the launch of the Salcombe ALB to help a 52-foot yacht that was without power or steering approximately 1.5 nautical miles southwest of Bolt Tail, with two individuals on board.
The yacht was towed to the safety of Salcombe Harbour.
The following day, Salcombe ALB was tasked in response to multiple emergency calls concerning a 30-foot yacht with a single occupant in distress off Bolberry Down.
The yacht's anchor had been inadvertently deployed.
With the help of the lifeboat crew, the issue was resolved, allowing the yacht to continue its voyage.
The next request for assistance came when the Coastguard asked the ALB to launch alongside Coastguard Helo Rescue 924 in response to reports of an 'unregistered' EPIRB being activated 18nm SSE of Salcombe.
However, after conducting an extensive search and finding no results, both assets were stood down.
On June 11, the all-weather lifeboat was launched in response to a Pan Pan call from a 7-meter sailing vessel with a single individual on board and taking on water, 36 nautical miles southeast of Salcombe.
Upon arrival at the scene, a crew member from the lifeboat transferred to the yacht and established a tow to bring the vessel safely back to Salcombe Harbour. Once ashore, the individual, who was very cold, wet, and exhausted, was made comfortable.
Again, following a request from the Coastguard, the ALB responded to a Pan-Pan call from a 44-foot yacht located 9-10 miles east of Prawle.
The vessel, which had a single occupant, was experiencing steering difficulties.
The yacht was safely escorted into Salcombe Harbour, utilizing its own power and emergency steering.
On Sunday June 22 both Salcombe lifeboats joined a multi-agency search operation in response to a distress call from a male kayaker in difficulty, believed to be between Bolt Head and Ham Stone.
After a 1.5-hour search, and subsequent confirmation from the lifeguards that the individual had reached the shore safely, all services were stood down.
On Wednesday June 25, the ALB responded to a Pan-Pan call from a Dutch sailing vessel with two people on board reporting a fouled propeller and stern gear entangled in discarded fishing nets.
The yacht was found to be drifting freely with significant netting around its propeller.
The casualty vessel was subsequently taken under tow and returned to Salcombe Harbour.
Since 2008 the station has operated a Tamar-class all weather boat (ALB) and an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat (ILB).
The station closed in 1935 then reopened in 1930.
