Changes are underway at Dartmouth Visitor Centre.
Earlier this year Dartmouth & District Chamber of Commerce proposed a change to Dartmouth Town Council and from May 1, a new Community Interest Company took on The Engine House on Mayor’s Avenue and will be running the Visitor Centre, managing the online marketing of the town and providing a range of services for local businesses.
This new CIC is The Dartmouth Tourism and Business Hub, trading as Dartmouth Hub.
With the support of the Dartmouth & District Chamber of Commerce, Dartmouth Town Council and South Hams District Council this new CIC is keen to reflect the needs of business, residents and visitors alike in order to support the local economy by generating revenue and creating opportunities for businesses to flourish.
In addition, a new brand is being launched as the Official Dartmouth Tourism Brand: Explore Dartmouth.
This new brand, endorsed and supported by Dartmouth Town Council and Dartmouth & District Chamber of Commerce, is part of providing a clear change in direction for the town’s tourism offering.
This will fully reflect the natural beauty and character of Dartmouth and the breadth and depth of experiences available here.
Danni Pinnington, a Director of Dartmouth Hub, commented that: “We are already working on how Dartmouth will best be marketed online, so that our town presents a strong and vibrant case to persuade visitors to spend time and money here throughout the year”.
Laura Campbell, a Director of Dartmouth Hub, added “Key to the success of this is strengthening the commercial partnerships within our tourism eco-system, and keeping the money paid by town businesses in the town to help to fund future tourism activities.”
Jo Hinde, a Director of Dartmouth Hub, explained that: “With many of our local businesses dependent upon the visitor economy, the services provided by the Dartmouth Hub, in conjunction with the work of the Chamber of Commerce, will support businesses and help the local economy to thrive.”
These are exciting times for Dartmouth and the Dartmouth Hub invites the support of everyone in the community to make the most of the opportunity.