Let me use this re-launch to set the scene. Many of you will know that I have been the Member of Parliament in these parts for many years, for Plympton and Plymstock since 1992 and for the South Hams part of SW Devon, since 1997. Not surprisingly, after 31 years at the political coal face, I have decided to hang up my pick and shovel and take life a bit easier thereafter. MPs can only really retire at a general election, so that is when I will go. This is likely to be late in 2024. I plan to keep going strongly until then.