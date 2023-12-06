As is often the case, a few rogue landlords have corrupted the perception of them all. The 3.5 million landlords across this country provide a huge service to those who either do not wish to buy or cannot yet do so. Those who do let their properties in South Devon do so at hugely reduced costs when compared to what they could make on platforms such as Airbnb. They provide housing for those who work in our businesses and contribute to our community. They help bind our social fabric together and ensure our historic coastal communities are more than just tourist destinations. So as this Bill progresses through Parliament, I intend to knock into shape so as to protect tenants but also ensure we are incentivising landlords to provide the properties we need.