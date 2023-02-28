The English Riviera Airshow, which is organised by Torbay Council with support from The English Riviera BID Company, continues to grow in popularity every year and highlights the English Riviera on the world’s stage. Recognising the airshow’s importance in positioning Torbay as a tourist destination and its impact on the local economy, the local business community are supporting the 2023 event. The English Riviera Airshow will be supported by a number of sponsors. Any businesses wanting to sponsor the show should contact Jack Easterbrook on [email protected]