Albert Mouse creator visiting Dartmouth
CHILDREN’S author James Hywel will be at Dartmouth Visitor Centre this Saturday, October 1, to sign copies of his books about Albert Mouse, his character who lives in Dartmouth.
James has written a series of books on Albert, who reportedly lives at 10 Higher Street in Dartmouth, “a lovely white three-storey house next to the bookshop” and dreams of adventures seeing the world.
He said: “Albert had never even ventured past the garden gate, but he often sat up in his bedroom window and looked across the rooftops.
“My stories are set in real places and it’s those real locations that are the inspiration for the stories.”
After taking his inspiration for his character from Dartmouth James is currently house hunting to move closer to Albert Mouse.
James will be at Dartmouth Visitor Centre from 11am
