German store giant Aldi is likely to see its latest proposal for a store in Devon turned down by local planners.
The company wants to build a new store near Ivybridge railway station, but planning officers at South Hams Council say it is too big and would be ‘overbearing’ for properties in nearby Elm Park.
They are recommending members of the planning committee to turn down the application when they meet later this week (November 6).
The council has received more than 1,200 letters in support of the new store off Rutt Lane, and around 130 against it.
The objectors say it would mean more traffic, the loss of green fields, round-the-clock noise and fewer people using town centre shops. Supporters argue that the new store would create jobs and offer cheaper groceries for local families.
An officer’s report to the committee says: “The proposed store would not impact unduly on the vitality and viability of Ivybridge’s town centre. The provision of a food retail store, for which there is considerable local support, and the associated jobs is acknowledged to be a benefit.
“Set against this is the significant harm that the proposed store would have on the living
conditions of the residential properties in Elm Park. Whilst the benefits of the development are acknowledged they are not considered to outweigh this harm and as such the proposal is recommended for refusal.”
