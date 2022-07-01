Alpacas aplenty at county show courtesy of Lakemoor

Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor
(Ethan Heppell / MDA )

REVELLERS at this years Devon County Show got the chance to interact with alpacas thanks to a Dartmoor-based alpaca farm.

Based in South Devon, Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor offer alpaca experiences, alpaca walks, adoption packages and much more.

Their shop stocks all manner of alpaca-based products such as socks, fool and fleece.

Sam and Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor
Sam and Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor (Ethan Heppell / MDA ) (Ethan Heppell / MDA)

Mark Norman of Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor said: ‘We run an alpaca farm, we have 19 alpacas at the moment with four babies running around - we love coming to the show to meet lots of alpaca lovers.

‘The Devon County Show is the highlight of our year, it’s a wonderful show and we love meeting people who come to see us.’

Lakemoor Alpacas of Dartmoor got their first alpacas in 2015; Honeysuckle and Elegance - this pair were later joined by their cria, Aslan and Mr Tumnus.

