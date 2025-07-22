As the South West prepares for the start of the school summer holidays, the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is calling on residents and visitors to take simple, preventative steps to stay safe and well during the summer break.
The school summer holiday period is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for the ambulance service, particularly when the weather is warm and people are spending time in gardens, exploring coastal beauty spots, or visiting family and friends.
To ensure crews are available for the most serious incidents, SWASFT is encouraging the public to plan ahead and follow 10 key steps for a safe and healthy school summer break:
Knowing how to describe your exact location in a remote or rural area by using What3Words – a free app which converts your location into a unique three word address - so the emergency services can find you.
Spending 15 minutes to learn how to do CPR by visiting the SWASFT Saving Lives Together website .
Learning where the nearest defibrillator is to your home or holiday address by visiting the Saving Lives Together website
Making use of community pharmacies, which can advise on minor illnesses and provide medications.
Making sure you bring your medication with you when you visit the South West.
If you do run out, please contact get your GP at home, who can arrange for a prescription to be sent to a local pharmacy.
Checking the tide times before heading to the beach, to ensure you have enough time to get back before the tide comes in.
If you get into trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
Staying out of the direct sun in hot weather, especially between the hours of 11am and 3pm as UV rays are at their strongest during these hours.
Staying hydrated in the hot weather by drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade.
Being considerate when you park, especially if you are going to the beach or parking on country lanes. Please make sure you are leaving enough room for emergency service vehicles to pass through.
Making sure you use the right service when you’re injured or unwell – 999 is for life-threatening emergencies only, for urgent, non-life-threatening care, please visit NHS 111 Online
Nick Reynolds, Head of Ambulance Operations (South Area) at South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The school summer holidays are always an incredibly busy time for our teams, and we want to make sure we're there for everyone who needs us in a medical emergency.
“To do that, we need your support.
“Please follow our steps and take simple, preventative steps to stay safe and well.
“Remember, 999 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies—such as when someone is unconscious, not breathing, or bleeding heavily.”
SWASFT provides emergency and urgent care for over 5.5 million people across the region and supports an estimated 23 million visitors annually, many of whom arrive during the summer months.
For more information and resources, visit: www.swast.nhs.uk
