Officers are investigating an assault which left a man in his 70s with serious injuries.
Police were called at around 9.50am on Monday, 4 September, to Mount Gould Road following reports that a man had been kicked off his bicycle by two people who were passing on a moped.
The moped user did not stop and left the scene.
As a result of the incident, the victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Police have launched an investigation and detectives are seeking to identify the driver and pillion passenger who were on the moped.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam footage or information, is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting 50230240224.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers website or 0800 555 111.