Award winners on our doorstep

As you might expect from all this innovative and creative hard work, Twenty-Seven is not going unnoticed in the world of dining awards. Jamie and the team were recently thrilled to discover they had been awarded a Michelin Plate in the ‘Michelin Star Revelation for Great Britain and Ireland’s 2021’ aka the annual Michelin awards. This is where chefs and restaurants find out if they have been granted stars, Bib Gourmands or plates. For restaurants, being in the selection is the sign of very good food, and the Michelin Plate is the symbol for that.