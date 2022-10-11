Award winners on our doorstep
If you live in or around the Kingsbridge area and you consider yourself a bit of a foodie, you’ve probably already enjoyed the delights of Twenty-Seven by Jamie Rogers on Mill Street. Chef Jamie has an impressive history already and he’s only twenty-nine - and yes, Twenty-Seven is so-called as that is the age he was when he opened the beautifully appointed and airy space underneath the rafters of a former warehouse.
Throughout 2020’s - and now 2021’s - lockdowns, the team at Twenty-Seven have been something akin to food superheroes. They were incredibly swift to react to the lockdown back in March, fulfilling meal orders for people who had booked to dine in the restaurant that weekend - and in ensuing weeks - with an incredibly high standard of food, providing not only the gourmet food they have built their reputation on, but also managing to maintain an astonishing presentation, even whilst sending the food out in cardboard takeaway cartons.
In addition to Jamie and his kitchen crew feeding many ecstatic locals and of course, holidaymakers (when they were allowed), they’ve also been handing out bacon sandwiches to the Kingsbridge postal workers in order to give them a morale boost and thank them for their unstinting work throughout the lockdown, as well as delivering burgers to the emergency services when they were busy dealing with an incident in Kingsbridge town centre in mid-January.
Customers have been happily singing the establishment’s praises on social media and whipping up a frenzy about the quality of the food, and Jamie delivers (literally!) again and again. Regular offers satisfying diners are the gourmet takeaway experiences ranging from £10-£40, for a 4-course meal (lobster or beef banquets), Pie Wednesdays (with 2-3 course meal options), burgers and fried ‘JFC’ chicken on a Thursday, fish and chip shop Fridays, with 3-course Sunday lunches for £20. Followers on social media can regularly get involved to try and win a meal, with a recent offer being for the Valentine’s Day 6-course dinner available from the 12-14 February.
A delivery service is available in Kingsbridge for £1.50. Surrounding villages within 5 miles is £3.50 Anywhere else is calculated by Jamie. Or, of course, you can go and collect from the restaurant.
As you might expect from all this innovative and creative hard work, Twenty-Seven is not going unnoticed in the world of dining awards. Jamie and the team were recently thrilled to discover they had been awarded a Michelin Plate in the ‘Michelin Star Revelation for Great Britain and Ireland’s 2021’ aka the annual Michelin awards. This is where chefs and restaurants find out if they have been granted stars, Bib Gourmands or plates. For restaurants, being in the selection is the sign of very good food, and the Michelin Plate is the symbol for that.
The Inspector’s review was brief and to the point, “Jamie Rogers’ passion for cooking is palpable at this former warehouse in the centre of town. Have a drink in the bar, then head upstairs to a table beneath the beams. The place has a friendly air and cooking combines the best of the Devonshire larder with imaginative textures and flavours.”
This means in just 2 years, Twenty-Seven has been awarded Taste of the West’s Best South West restaurant, Trencherman’s Best Newcomer Award, Food and Drink Devon Gold Awards for both Best Business and Eatery, and now a Michelin plate. Isn’t it time you tried them out if you haven’t already?
