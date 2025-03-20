Baker Estates has been shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious South West Residential Property Awards 2025 for 'Housebuilder of the Year' and 'Best Development' for its flagship project, Little Cotton Farm in Dartmouth.
The 'Housebuilder of the Year' nomination recognises Baker Estates' commitment to delivering high-quality homes across the South West. Since its inception in 2015, the company has experienced rapid growth, employing over 70 staff at its Newton Abbot headquarters.
The shortlisting of Little Cotton Farm for 'Best Development' highlights the project's significant economic contribution to the Dartmouth community. This development is set to deliver 416 new homes, including 126 affordable units, addressing the local housing demand.
Beyond housing, Baker Estates has committed substantial resources to community benefits, such as contributions towards sports facilities, educational infrastructure, and local transport enhancements. The project has also generated considerable employment opportunities, with up to 100 local subcontractors engaged daily, including eight apprentices.
Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates, commented: "We are very pleased to be shortlisted for these regional awards. At Baker Estates, we pride ourselves on our collaborative approach, working closely with local stakeholders to ensure our developments align with the community’s aspirations. The recognition of Little Cotton Farm as a finalist for 'Best Development' is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."
The Insider South West Residential Property Awards celebrate excellence in the residential property sector, acknowledging the achievements of housebuilders, developers, and projects that have made a significant impact in the region.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bristol in April.
For more information www.bakerestates.co.uk